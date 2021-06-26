June 26th and 27th, 2021
#20 Lifestyle – Jason Derulo ft. Adam Levine #19 All Time – Takis ft. Jamie […]
#20 Lifestyle – Jason Derulo ft. Adam Levine
#19 All Time – Takis ft. Jamie Fine and Brandyn Burnette
#18 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max
#17 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas
#16 Good Time – Max Parker
#15 Lights – Elijah Woods
#14 Butter – BTS
#13 Hold On – Justin Bieber
#12 Follow You – Imagine Dragons
Kool Cameo: If the World was Ending- JP Saxe ft. Julia Micheals
#11 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers
#10 Red Button – AJA
#9 We’re Good – Dua Lipa
#8 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
#7 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus
#6 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha
#5 All I Know So Far – Pink
#4 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd
#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5
Future Hit: Our Song – Niall Horan ft. Anne-Marie
#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa