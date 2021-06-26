Listen Live

June 26th and 27th, 2021

#20 Lifestyle – Jason Derulo ft. Adam Levine 

#19 All Time – Takis ft. Jamie Fine and Brandyn Burnette 

#18 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max

#17 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas 

#16 Good Time – Max Parker

#15 Lights – Elijah Woods

#14 Butter – BTS

#13 Hold On – Justin Bieber

#12 Follow You – Imagine Dragons

Kool Cameo: If the World was Ending- JP Saxe ft. Julia Micheals

#11 Leave Before You Love Me – Marshmello ft. Jonas Brothers 

#10 Red Button – AJA

#9 We’re Good – Dua Lipa 

#8 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

#7 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus

#6 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha 

#5 All I Know So Far – Pink 

#4 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

#3 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 

Future Hit: Our Song – Niall Horan ft. Anne-Marie 

#2 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon 

#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa 

