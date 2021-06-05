Listen Live

June 5th and 6th, 2021

Featuring a Classic Canadian Summer Song

By Top 20

#20 Just As Much – Delaney Jane ft. Virginia To Vegas 

#19 One Too Many – Keith Urban ft. Pink  

#18 Hold On – Justin Bieber  

#17 Lights – Elijah Woods  

#16 Follow You – Imagine Dragons 

#15 Take You Dancing – Jason Derulo  

#14 My Head & My Heart – Ava Max  

#13 Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo  

#12 Without You – The Kid Laroi ft. Miley Cyrus  

Kool Cameo: I’ll Be There For You – Rembrandts  

#11 Willow – Taylor Swift  

#10 Monster – Shawn Mendes ft. Justin Bieber  

#9 All I Know So Far – Pink 

#8 Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

#7 Red Button – AJA

#6 We’re Good – Dua Lipa  

#5 I’m Not Pretty – Jessia ft. Bebe Rexha  

#4 Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon  

#3 Save Your Tears – The Weeknd  

Blast From The Past: Steal My Sunshine – Len  

#2 Beautiful Mistakes – Maroon 5 

#1 Levitating – Dua Lipa 

 

