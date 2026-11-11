Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Are Reuniting for a Thanksgiving Special! 🎤🦃

Get ready for a little 2000s nostalgia!

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon are getting back together for a special Thanksgiving episode of The Tonight Show on November 26th!

The longtime friends are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Justin's album FutureSex/LoveSounds.

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Yes, TWENTY YEARS!

The album gave us hits like SexyBack, My Love, and What Goes Around... Comes Around.

Justin will perform from the famous Rainbow Room in New York City's Rockefeller Center, marking the first time Fallon's Tonight Show has filmed there.

And if you remember their hilarious History of Rap performances and Bee Gees comedy sketches, you know these two have some pretty good chemistry!

The special airs at 11:35 p.m. on NBC, on American Thanksgiving. But can we talk about the fact that SexyBack is 20 YEARS OLD?!

Justin was bringing sexy back in 2006… Meanwhile, in 2026, I'm just trying to bring my lower back back!

And apparently, the only thing I'm bringing to bed these days is a heating pad and a glass of water!