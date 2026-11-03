Justin Timberlake Releasing a 'Tell-All' Docuseries

Justin Timberlake may be getting ready to address some of the biggest controversies of his career, including that infamous Super Bowl moment with Janet Jackson.

Timberlake is reportedly working on a four-part “tell-all” docuseries for Apple TV, which is expected to arrive in December.

According to Variety, the series will look back at several major moments from Timberlake's decades in the spotlight, and Janet Jackson is reportedly expected to appear.

The Super Bowl Controversy Will Be Addressed

One of the biggest topics will reportedly be Timberlake and Jackson's 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance, which became one of the most controversial moments in live television history.

During the performance, part of Jackson's costume was pulled away, briefly exposing her breast on live television.

The fallout was enormous, and Jackson faced much of the public criticism and professional consequences that followed.

More than two decades later, the incident continues to be discussed, particularly when conversations turn to how differently Jackson and Timberlake were treated in the aftermath. Now, the two could potentially revisit the controversy together.

Britney Spears Could Also Be Part of the Story

Timberlake will also reportedly address comments made by his former girlfriend Britney Spears.

The pair dated from 1999 until 2002, and their relationship returned to the spotlight following the release of Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me.

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Her revelations sparked a much larger conversation about their relationship and how Spears was portrayed publicly following their breakup.

Timberlake has largely stayed out of the spotlight recently.

He wrapped his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in July 2025 and has kept a relatively low profile since, although he did make a guest appearance at a Jay-Z concert in Paris last month.

If the reports are accurate, that quiet period could be ending very soon.

Because between Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, the Super Bowl controversy and more than 25 years of fame, four episodes suddenly doesn't sound like very many.