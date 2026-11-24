Sad news for Bruno Mars and his family. The Grammy-winning singer has announced the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, who passed away at the age of 74.

Bruno shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, alongside a black-and-white photo of himself embracing his dad in a hospital bed.

The 41-year-old credits his father, affectionately known as “Dr. Doo-Wop,” with teaching him everything he knows about music and helping shape his career.

Bruno also paid tribute to his late mother, Bernadette, who was a singer and hula dancer. She passed away unexpectedly in 2013 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

“I Love you, Pops. Kiss mom up there for me,” he wrote.

Music has always been a family affair for Bruno, and the influence of both his parents lives on through his incredible talent.

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Our thoughts are with Bruno and his family during this difficult time. ❤️