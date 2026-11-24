Grab your toque, pour yourself a Baileys and get ready for an all-Canadian Christmas soundtrack!

Fresh off the release of his Canada-inspired album How’s It Goin’, Bryan Adams has announced another holiday album, A Great Big Holiday Jam: Bryan Adams & Friends.

This year's edition features an impressive lineup of Canadian talent, including Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo, The Trews, The East Pointers and Lindsay Ell.

The 14-track album features a mix of festive favourites, including:

Winter Wonderland – Bryan Adams and Sarah McLachlan

– Bryan Adams and Sarah McLachlan Blue Christmas – Lindsay Ell

– Lindsay Ell River – Sarah McLachlan

– Sarah McLachlan Song for a Winter’s Night – Blue Rodeo

– Blue Rodeo Run Rudolph Run – Bryan Adams and The Trews

– Bryan Adams and The Trews Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – Bryan Adams and Sarah McLachlan

The first single, a cover of Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody, features the entire Canadian crew and is already available to stream.

RELATED: Bryan Adams Releases New Song Defending Lake Ontario Amid Trump Name-Change Controversy

The album drops December 7, coinciding with the premiere of the accompanying Christmas television special on Citytv and Citytv+.

It's essentially the Canadian music industry's Christmas party, and we're all invited!

Finally, something to listen to while decorating the Christmas tree that doesn't involve Mariah Carey demanding the same thing she's wanted since 1994.