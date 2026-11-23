If the holidays are already stressing you out, forget calling your therapist… CALL GRANDMA!

The American convenience store chain Sheetz has launched a new hotline called Dial-A-Granny, where you can get pre-recorded advice from a grandma!

The number is 1-844-GRANNY1.

And they're even offering a couple of opportunities to speak with a REAL grandma!

Influencer grandma Mama Lu is scheduled to take calls about Thanksgiving cooking, family drama, and general life advice.

Then, on December 16th, another grandma, ItsGrandmaC, will offer advice on holiday etiquette and how to deal with houseguests who WON'T LEAVE!

RELATED: Granny Posts Rules For Her Funeral And Bertha Isn't Invited!

Now THAT'S a hotline I could use!

Because let's be honest, grandma's advice usually consists of three things:

Eat something. You're probably just hungry. Put on a sweater. You're going to catch a cold. Dump him. Grandma never liked him anyway!

And I have a few questions for Granny myself…

Like, how do I get my teenage boys to replace the toilet paper roll?

How do I survive Christmas without spending $4,000?

And most importantly…

HOW DO I GET PEOPLE TO LEAVE MY HOUSE WITHOUT HAVING TO PUT ON MY PYJAMAS AND TURN OFF ALL THE LIGHTS?! 😂