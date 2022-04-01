Granny Posts Rules For Her Funeral And Bertha Isn’t Invited!

Grandma Droniak who is famous on TikTok has a few modest requests or demands, rather for her funeral.

Droniak has been sharing sassy advice and news from her life as a single senior with some of her posts drawing in millions of views. It’s unclear where Droniak lives at the age of 92 with some posts that have drawn a whopping 15 million views or more.

On Wednesday, the gran-fluencer shared all three of her offbeat funeral desires with her millions of followers on the platform.

“These are my rules at my funeral,” Droniak begins in the new TikTok, which has drawn over 7 million views so far.

She then exclaims: “Listen up!”

“You can cry but don’t cry too much. Don’t make a fool of yourself.”

“Bertha is not invited. Don’t let her in.”

“And you better get drunk afterward. Take. a shot for me!” [As an addendum, Grandma Droniak confirmed in the comments that getting drunk “during” the memorial is also OK.]

In her caption, she added, “It won’t be any time soon but don’t forget it.”