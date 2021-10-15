Dark Bags Under Your Eyes- New Fashion Trend From TikTok!

Teens on Tik Tok are actually using make up to purposely make their eyes look tired. Using dark shadows to created the appearance of dark circles under their eyes… OMG! Stop it!

Soon enough, young ones, you don’t need the make-up to look tired! Enjoy that youthful natural glow, because once you hit thirty- it’s all down hill….

Things that Happen to you after 30!

People start calling you “ma’am”

You get excited when you go to a concert and there are chairs

You won’t be able to leave the house without Tums or Pepto!

You won’t be able to drink all night without a hangover or having the runs the next morning

You will become very open about your bathroom habits!

You will start buying clothes that are comfy instead of cute!

You will start to buy anti-aging night cream and stuff to cover up actual dark circles under your eyes