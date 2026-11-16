🎄 Snoop Dogg Is Hosting a Christmas Special… And Martha Stewart Is Coming Over! 😂🌿

Forget A Charlie Brown Christmas or Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer…

SNOOP DOGG IS SAVING CHRISTMAS!

The rapper is hosting his very own holiday special called "A Not-So-Silent Night: Christmas With Snoop."

It airs Wednesday, December 2nd, at 10 p.m. on NBC, right after the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting special. It'll also stream on Peacock the following day.

And Snoop is bringing some pretty famous friends to his Christmas party!

The guest list includes Gwen Stefani, Jamie Foxx, Nicole Scherzinger, Rob Lowe's former co-star? Nope, even better: Martha Stewart! Plus Wayne Brady, Kristin Chenoweth and Craig Robinson!

The hour-long special will feature music, comedy and celebrity appearances, all taking place inside a fancy hotel suite.

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And can we talk about the friendship between Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart?!

They're basically the most unexpected Christmas duo EVER! Martha's making homemade gingerbread houses…

Snoop's making sure the gingerbread men are VERY relaxed. Martha's hanging Christmas stockings…

Snoop's wondering why they're not filled with snacks.

And you KNOW their Christmas cookies are going to be a little different from Grandma's!

The special is called "A Not-So-Silent Night," which seems appropriate… because I don't think Snoop Dogg has EVER had a silent night! 😂