Wanna Work for Snoop Dogg to Eat Ice Cream?

Have you ever eaten so much ice cream that you thought, “You know what? I should probably be getting paid for this”?

Well, this might be your moment.

Snoop Dogg is looking for someone to take their love of ice cream to the next level, and the job comes with a $10,000-a-month paycheck, which works out to $120,000 a year.

The rapper and entrepreneur is hiring an international ice cream taste tester for his frozen treat brand, Dr. Bombay. The company is expanding beyond the U.S. and wants someone who can help discover interesting flavours, keep an eye on food trends and provide feedback that could influence future products.

In other words, your job would basically be: eat ice cream, have opinions about ice cream, and tell Snoop what you think.

Honestly, sounds exhausting. 😂

So, what does an ice cream tester actually do?

This isn't simply a professional excuse to sit on the couch with a tub of Rocky Road.

The successful candidate will be expected to taste-test products, identify interesting flavour ideas and pay attention to what's becoming popular in different parts of the world. The goal is to help Dr. Bombay come up with new products and flavours as the brand grows internationally.

And yes, the application is taking your ice cream credentials seriously.

Applicants are asked about their ice cream habits — including how much ice cream they typically eat in a week — and they're also asked to show off their creativity by sharing a food or flavour combination they're currently obsessed with.

So if you've ever dipped French fries into a milkshake and thought, “This is genius,” apparently this is your chance to put that expertise to work.

A family connection to ice cream

The Dr. Bombay brand also has a personal connection to Snoop's family.

Snoop launched the ice cream business with his son, Cordell Broadus, in 2023. The company name and story are also connected to Snoop's father, Vernell Varnado, who grew up on a dairy farm in Mississippi.

Now, as the brand looks to expand globally, the company wants someone who can help bring new ideas to the freezer aisle.

And Snoop has already been experimenting with frozen treats himself.

Earlier this summer, Dr. Bombay introduced Snoopsicles, a frozen treat combining raspberry, cherry and lime sherbet. The popsicles are made with real fruit juice and were released at select Costco locations.

Clearly, this is a man who takes his frozen desserts seriously.

Think you're qualified?

The position is open to applicants around the world, and applications are being handled through hiring platform Deel.

You'll need to provide some basic information, details about your ice cream experience and your social media handles. And don't expect to get away with simply writing “I like ice cream.”

They're looking for someone who can demonstrate genuine enthusiasm for frozen desserts, understands food trends and has some creative ideas to bring to the table.

So dust off that resume.

Under Skills, you might want to add:

• Advanced ice cream consumption

• Exceptional flavour opinions

• Strong dessert research abilities

• Ability to eat ice cream internationally

• Professional-level topping selection

And if you're wondering whether this is too good to be true… well, it's definitely one of the sweeter job postings we've seen.

Because let's face it: most of us have eaten ice cream for free.

Getting paid $120,000 a year to do it? Now THAT'S a career change.

Hold on now!!!! I’m hiring an international ice-cream taster 😅🧊🔥🫵🏿❗️ $10K per month. U can apply from anywhere in the world. Applications open 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/D73g2wYy8V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) August 27, 2026