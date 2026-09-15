Pumpkin Spice Season Doesn’t Have to End... Because You Do 🎃⚰️

Just when you thought pumpkin spice had officially been added to everything, someone looked around and said: “But what about DEATH?”

Yes. You can now spend eternity wrapped in the warm, comforting colour of your favourite seasonal latte thanks to a pumpkin spice casket. Because apparently even the afterlife has a fall collection.

PSL Season Doesn’t Have to End When You Do

Titan Casket is promoting its orange-coloured casket as the perfect final resting place for people whose entire personality becomes boots, sweaters, leaves and pumpkin spice every September.

Their delightfully dark slogan?

“Pumpkin spice forever. PSL season doesn’t have to end when you do.”

That's either brilliant marketing or the most aggressive thing pumpkin spice has done since invading breakfast cereal.

The casket sells for $1,599 US and features an orange-toned exterior with a white interior.

Unfortunately, it doesn't actually smell like pumpkin spice. Which feels like a missed opportunity.

If I'm paying for the Pumpkin Spice Eternal Rest Package, I want people walking into the funeral home wondering who made muffins.

RELATED: WHY PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE IS BETTER THAN A DATE

It's Basically... An Orange Casket

The company admits there's no actual pumpkin spice involved.

It's essentially an orange casket they already sell, cleverly repackaged for PSL season.

Which means pumpkin spice marketing has finally reached its natural conclusion:

They've pumpkin-spiced something without actually putting pumpkin spice in it.