Zoo Goes Viral for a VERY Unfortunate Ticket Name
Someone at a zoo in the U.K. has learned that punctuation matters. A LOT.
Chester Zoo recently launched a special Predator Tour, where guests can get up close with some of the animal kingdom’s biggest predators, including Sumatran tigers.
Sounds cool. Then they started selling tickets online. The options were listed as:
“Adult Predator Tour”
and...
“CHILD PREDATOR TOUR.”
😳
RELATED: Animals That Are Excited To See You At The Zoo!
Yep. That went viral for exactly the reason you're thinking. Because “Child Ticket: Predator Tour” means one thing.
“Child Predator Tour” means you should probably call the police.
Chester Zoo admitted the tour had been “unfortunately named” and has since corrected it.
So today's lesson: Commas save lives. And apparently, zoo marketing departments.
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