Bryan Adams Releases New Song Defending Lake Ontario Amid Trump Name-Change Controversy

Canadian rocker takes aim at the proposed renaming of Lake Ontario in a new single that also references the war in Iran and the Epstein files.

Canadian music icon Bryan Adams is standing up for one of the country’s most recognizable bodies of water with his new single, Lake Ontario.

The Kingston-born singer-songwriter released the politically charged track on his upcoming album, How’s It Goin’, taking aim at U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to direct American federal agencies to refer to Lake Ontario as “Lake America.”

Trump signed the executive order in August 2026, following a public dispute with Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Canadian officials have not recognized the proposed name change, with Prime Minister Mark Carney noting that the name Lake Ontario predates both Canada and the United States.

A Song About More Than a Name

In Lake Ontario, Adams criticizes the renaming controversy while suggesting it is a distraction from other political issues, including the war in Iran and the Epstein files.

The song includes lyrics comparing the political situation to a child throwing a tantrum when things do not go their way. Adams also questions the timing of the controversy, referring to it as another distraction as the Epstein files gained attention.

Although the song does not explicitly name Trump, its references to the proposed name change and current political events make its target apparent.

Adams explained the message behind the single in a statement, saying it was written for “all the sane people on both shores who know that the current madness will pass, and that Lake Ontario will always be Lake Ontario.”

“Empires and regimes, dictators and kings, they all come and go,” Adams added. “Lake Ontario is forever.”

The track also explores the lake’s history, touching on its glacial origins, Indigenous stewardship, European exploration and industrial development. It references the Indigenous name associated with the lake, commonly translated as “lake of shining waters.”

Bryan Adams' Upcoming Album Celebrates Canada

Lake Ontario is part of Adams’ upcoming album, How’s It Goin’, scheduled for release on November 6, 2026, through his label, BAD Records.

Described as a musical love letter to Canada, the project features songs inspired by Canadian people, places, history and culture.

The 13-track digital edition includes previously released material such as “51st State” and “The Ballad of Terry Fox,” alongside songs including “The Battle of Lundy’s Lane,” “Diesel and Dirt” and the album’s title track. The digital edition also includes Lake Ontario as a bonus track.

The album will be available in physical formats, including CD and vinyl, with a special hardcover book edition also planned.

Adams is currently performing a series of shows in Las Vegas before heading to Europe for tour dates next month.

Blue Rodeo Fans Have Also Been Celebrating Lake Ontario

Adams isn't the only Canadian musician whose work has become connected to the lake-name controversy.

In August, Blue Rodeo’s 1993 hit “Hasn’t Hit Me Yet” went viral after footage showed thousands of fans singing along to the lyric, “Out in the middle of Lake Ontario,” during a Toronto concert.

Lake Ontario is available as part of the digital release of Bryan Adams’ album How’s It Goin’, arriving November 6, 2026.