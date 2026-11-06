The Ranch in Barrie Isn't Gone for Good… It's Just Taking a Break! 🤠🍺

Well, that was a short-lived breakup!

Earlier this week, we told you that The Ranch in downtown Barrie had closed its doors for good.

But apparently, The Ranch is pulling a Ross and Rachel… WE WERE ON A BREAK!

After announcing what sounded like the end of an era, the owners of the longtime Bayfield Street country bar are now saying, "Hold your horses!"

The Ranch is closed… FOR NOW!

The original farewell post sparked hundreds of comments from people sharing memories of cheap beer nights, mechanical bull rides and questionable decisions made on the dance floor.

But after seeing the overwhelming response, the owners clarified that this isn't necessarily goodbye.

They say they're planning something "bigger and better" for the future!

Now, there's no reopening date, no confirmed location and no details about what's coming next.

But the owners insist this is just the end of one chapter, not the whole story.

So basically, The Ranch has done what every country song is about… broke our hearts, left us confused, and now wants us back!

And somewhere in Barrie, a mechanical bull is waiting for its comeback tour!