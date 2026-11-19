Well, Barrie… the party is officially over on Bayfield Street!

Party City, located in the Kozlov Centre, permanently closed its doors yesterday, November 18th, at 6 p.m.

The popular party supply store was a go-to spot for balloons, birthday decorations, Halloween costumes, and all those last-minute party supplies you forgot you needed! Don't get me started on the amount I spent last year for my kid's graduation.

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The closure affects approximately 10 permanent employees, with the store employing up to 19 people during busy seasons like Halloween.

And let's be honest, where else could you walk in for ONE birthday balloon and leave $85 poorer with a piñata, 200 napkins and a helium tank?

It's another familiar Barrie storefront saying goodbye.

And now we're left wondering… where are we supposed to buy a giant balloon shaped like the number 45 and pretend we're excited about it?!