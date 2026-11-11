Remembering Through Words: In Flanders Fields

Every year on Remembrance Day, we pause to honour the courage and sacrifice of those who have served, and continue to serve in our armed forces. It’s a moment that connects generations, often marked by a simple red poppy and a few lines of poetry that have stood the test of time.

One of those poems, In Flanders Fields, was written more than a century ago by Canadian army surgeon Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae.

He was inspired by the red poppies blooming between soldiers’ graves during the First World War ... a hauntingly beautiful reminder that life continues, even in loss.

A Poem That Still Speaks to Us

The words of In Flanders Fields have been recited in classrooms, ceremonies, and family living rooms for over 100 years.

They speak to love, grief, and the responsibility to remember ... themes that still feel just as powerful today.

Every year, we share a heartfelt reading of the poem, and a dramatized poem Fred Napoli on air, capturing its quiet strength and emotion.

His delivery brings a renewed sense of reflection to a piece that has shaped how Canadians commemorate Remembrance Day for generations.

Taking a Moment to Reflect

Whether you take a moment of silence, wear a poppy, or listen to this beautiful reading, In Flanders Fields reminds us why we remember.

We are forever grateful to those who have served and those who continue to serve — their bravery allows us the freedoms we often take for granted.