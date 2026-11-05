Toys “R” Us Is Making a Comeback in Canada… Sort Of! 🧸🎄

Well, this is a little Christmas nostalgia for anyone who grew up wanting to be a Toys “R” Us kid!

Toys “R” Us is making a comeback in Canada, but this time, it's moving in with STAPLES!

That's right! The place where you buy printer ink and paper clips will soon be selling toys, baby products and party supplies!

Staples Canada is teaming up with Toys “R” Us to bring mini toy stores inside nearly 300 Staples locations across the country.

RELATED: Toys“R”Us Canada Files for Creditor Protection

The first one opens on November 14th in Richmond Hill, Ontario, with more locations rolling out through 2027.

You'll also be able to shop for Toys “R” Us products online through Staples.ca.

And they're bringing back Parties “R” Us, too, with decorations and party supplies.

So basically, you can walk into Staples to buy a printer cartridge and leave with a Barbie Dreamhouse, a LEGO set and $200 less in your bank account!

The only thing missing is Geoffrey the Giraffe and the ability to afford Christmas like we did in 1995!

🎙️ QUESTION FOR LISTENERS: What was the ONE toy you begged your parents to buy you at Toys “R” Us when you were a kid?