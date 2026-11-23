With Christmas just around the corner and the cost of everything going up, some Canadians could see a little financial relief in December.

Several government benefit payments are scheduled to arrive before the holidays, including money for families, seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans.

Now, before you start adding things to your Amazon cart, this isn't free money for everyone! These are regular government benefits for Canadians who qualify.

Here's what's coming and when!



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1. Ontario Trillium Benefit: December 10

This tax-free benefit helps eligible Ontarians with expenses like property taxes, energy bills and sales tax.

How much you receive depends on your income, age, family situation and where you live. Some people receive monthly payments, while others get one annual payment.

The funny part: Finally, some money to help pay the hydro bill after your teenager has left every light in the house on since September.





2. Canada Child Benefit: December 11

Parents could receive their monthly Canada Child Benefit payment a little earlier than usual.

This tax-free payment helps eligible families with the cost of raising children. The amount depends on household income, the number of children and their ages.

Some families can receive several hundred dollars per child each month.

The funny part: The government gives you money to raise your kids, and your kids immediately need new shoes, groceries and $40 for something at school they forgot to tell you about.





3. Canada Disability Benefit: December 17

Eligible Canadians between 18 and 64 who have been approved for the Disability Tax Credit may qualify for additional monthly financial support.

Payments are income-tested, meaning the amount depends on your financial situation.

The funny part: A little extra money is always welcome, especially when your grocery bill looks more like a car payment.





4. Canada Pension Plan (CPP): December 22

Canadians who have contributed to the Canada Pension Plan can receive monthly retirement payments starting as early as age 60.

The amount depends on how much you contributed during your working years and when you decided to start collecting your pension.

The funny part: You've worked your entire life for this money. Now you can finally spend it on the things you love, like property taxes, prescriptions and buying groceries without checking the flyers first.





5. Old Age Security (OAS): December 22

Canadians aged 65 and older may qualify for Old Age Security payments.

Unlike CPP, you don't need to have worked to qualify. Eligibility is generally based on your age and how long you've lived in Canada.

Those aged 75 and older receive a 10 per cent increase in their OAS pension.

The funny part: The government gives you a little more money when you turn 75, presumably because that's when everything you own starts needing batteries, repairs or replacing.







6. Veteran Disability Pension: December 23

Eligible Canadian veterans and certain former RCMP members with service-related injuries or medical conditions may receive a tax-free monthly disability pension.

The amount depends on the severity of their condition and other eligibility factors.

The funny part: And unlike most Christmas gifts, this one doesn't require assembly, batteries or a trip to the mall on Boxing Day.





The bottom line

These are regular benefit payments, not special Christmas bonuses, but several are arriving earlier than usual because of the holidays. The Government of Canada has confirmed all six December 2026 payment dates. Canada

And while a little extra breathing room before Christmas is always welcome, let's be realistic. Between groceries, hydro bills and Christmas shopping, that money could disappear faster than a Costco rotisserie chicken in a house full of teenage boys.

For eligibility, payment amounts and more information, visit the Government of Canada's official benefits calendar.