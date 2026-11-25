Costco is giving us the greatest gift of all this holiday season: more hours to spend money we don't have!

From December 14th to 24th, Costco warehouses will open at 8 a.m. They'll close early at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. Check your local warehouse to confirm its holiday hours.

As a 45-year-old divorced mother of teenage boys, this is essentially an announcement for extended nightclub hours.

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Except my club has rotisserie chickens, affordable leggings, and a man at the door who actually wants to see see me.

I'm thrilled because…

I'm already awake at 4 a.m. for absolutely no biological reason.

I can spend $400 before my children are even conscious.

I can buy 48 granola bars that should get us through to Wednesday.

I can have a three-course breakfast by strategically visiting the sample stations.

I can check out the single dads buying frozen lasagna and Kirkland jeans.

I can purchase a 36-pack of toilet paper without having to negotiate custody of it.

I can buy myself a Christmas present, wrap it and act genuinely surprised on Christmas morning.

I can wander through the seasonal aisle and fantasize about a life where I own a hot tub and have someone to get into it with.

I can be home, emotionally and financially exhausted, before 10 a.m.

At this stage of my life, an empty Costco parking lot, a shopping cart with four functioning wheels and a cashier who doesn't judge my cheese consumption is practically foreplay.

Forget Santa. The only man I'm excited to see this Christmas is the guy drawing a smiley face on my receipt.