MOVE OVER, DESIGNER HANDBAGS... THE HOTTEST ACCESSORY IN CANADA IS A CANADIAN TIRE BAG 🇨🇦🛍️

Forget luxury labels and thousand-dollar purses. The internet's latest fashion obsession costs less than a coffee and probably has a receipt for windshield washer fluid crumpled in the bottom.

Fans of the hit Canadian series Heated Rivalry are in full meltdown mode after star Hudson Williams was spotted walking around Toronto with co-star Connor Storrie carrying an unlikely fashion statement: the iconic red-and-black Canadian Tire reusable bag.

DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE 📸…Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie gear up to shoot the second season of “Heated Rivalry” in Toronto 📸TheImageDirect pic.twitter.com/9x9Wm2nqMS — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) August 1, 2026

Yes, that bag.

The same one most Canadians own approximately 17 of, despite only remembering where two of them are.

For years, the tote has lived a humble existence, carrying everything from hockey gear and camping supplies to emergency snacks for road trips. But after photos of Williams carrying the $1.99 bag hit social media, fans suddenly decided it wasn't just a shopping bag, it was a lifestyle.

RELATED: Heated Rivalry Fans Are About to Lose Their Minds Over Season 2

Almost overnight, the humble tote transformed from "something your dad keeps in the trunk" into the must-have accessory of the summer.

The timing couldn't be better. Excitement is already building for the second season of Heated Rivalry, which is reportedly filming across Canada this summer and fall.

Naturally, fans have responded in the most rational way possible: by trying to buy every Canadian Tire bag in the Greater Toronto Area.

Reports suggest the bags are now sold out at many GTA locations. Perhaps there are some still available in Barrie or Innisfil?

It's a uniquely Canadian moment. In other countries, celebrities inspire fans to buy designer handbags worth thousands of dollars. Here, one actor carries a reusable bag meant for transporting motor oil and barbecue briquettes, and suddenly everyone's racing to Canadian Tire.

Somewhere, a marketing executive is wondering how they accidentally created Canada's answer to the Birkin bag. 🎙️🇨🇦