CANADA HAS LOST ONE OF ITS MOST TRUSTED VOICES 🇨🇦🎙️

Lloyd Robertson, the legendary broadcaster who spent decades delivering the news to Canadians, has died at the age of 92.

His family confirmed that Robertson passed away Tuesday evening, marking the end of an extraordinary broadcasting career that spanned nearly six decades.

Born in Stratford, Ontario, Robertson got his start in radio at CJCS in 1952, long before smartphones, social media and people yelling their opinions into the internet void. He later worked for CBC in Windsor, Winnipeg and Ottawa before becoming the host of The National in 1970.

In 1976, Robertson made the move to CTV National News, where he joined Harvey Kirck as co-anchor. When Kirck retired in 1984, Robertson took over as chief anchor and news editor, a position he held until his final broadcast in 2011. He would later continue to co-host W5 until 2016.

For generations of Canadians, Lloyd Robertson wasn't just someone who read the headlines. He was the calm, reassuring voice guiding the country through some of history's biggest moments, from the tragedy of September 11th and the Gulf War to Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope, the Quebec referendum, 14 federal elections and nine Olympic Games.

His trademark sign-off, "And that's the kind of day it's been," became one of the most recognizable phrases in Canadian broadcasting history.

When Robertson retired in 2011, then-prime minister Stephen Harper called it "the end of an era," and for many Canadians, that's exactly what it felt like. He was honoured with the Order of Canada in 1998 and, in 2007, became the first journalist inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame.

In an age of endless notifications and breaking-news alerts, Lloyd Robertson represented something increasingly rare: a voice Canadians trusted, night after night.

And that's the kind of legacy he's left behind. 🎙️🇨🇦