🤠 The Ranch 2.0 in Barrie Closes Its Doors for Good

It’s the end of an era for Barrie’s nightlife.

The Ranch 2.0 has officially announced it is closing its doors for good.

The longtime country bar on Bayfield Street announced the news in a late-night social media post, saying it was with “heavy hearts” that the venue would be closing. No reason for the closure has been given.

For years, The Ranch has been one of those unmistakably Barrie places. It was known for country music, concerts, line dancing, cheap drinks, packed dance floors and, of course, the mechanical bull, which has probably seen more questionable decisions than most Barrie bartenders.

The Ranch 2.0 name dates back to 2018, when new ownership took over the downtown bar, with the venue officially rebranding as The Ranch 2.0 in 2019.





Barrie is losing a country bar, a dance floor and a mechanical bull... but the blurry photos and memories will live forever. 🤠🍺

Things That I’ll miss about the Ranch…

Going to the bathroom with one friend and coming out with seven.

Someone spilling a drink and some of it getting on me, but I just keep dancing in it…

I’ll miss that one guy who thinks wearing a cowboy hat makes him Yellowstone hot.

I’ll miss losing my phone, debit card, jacket and dignity all in the same night.

Attending the Rock 95 Birthday Bash trying to scam booze tickets off the boss…

Standing in line outside in a tiny top, jeans and cowboy boots, insisting “I’m not even cold” while actively losing feeling in my nipples.

Bring in my 40s, carrying reading glasses and complaining about my lower back, but the giant bouncer man still insists examining my ID.

There’s always one bouncer whose arms are roughly the circumference of your waist.

Watching broads walk around who clearly think bras are optional…

At last call, suddenly has a Southern accent despite being born in Barrie, Ontario.

And finally, me getting on that mechanical bull convinced I look sexy!