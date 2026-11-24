Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, yet somehow it feels like we've taken on a second, unpaid, seasonal job.

According to a new survey, we spend an average of 16 hours every Christmas doing tedious tasks we'd rather not be doing.

RELATED: New Survey Finds People Are Secretly Over a Lot of Christmas Traditions

That's two full workdays of wrapping presents, untangling lights, and standing in line behind someone who wants a price check.

Here are some of the biggest festive time-wasters, according to those surveyed:

83% – Doing the big Christmas grocery shop.

– Doing the big Christmas grocery shop. 80% – Putting up Christmas decorations.

– Putting up Christmas decorations. 71% – Sending Christmas cards.

– Sending Christmas cards. 68% – Cleaning the house for guests.

– Cleaning the house for guests. 58% – Travelling between Christmas gatherings.

– Travelling between Christmas gatherings. 47% – Coordinating everyone's schedules.

– Coordinating everyone's schedules. 46% – Organizing holiday travel.

Nearly half believe being organized is the secret to a stress-free Christmas, while 18% admit they never quite manage it.

And apparently, they haven't factored in the time we spend hiding presents from our kids, forgetting where we hid them, buying more wrapping paper because we can't find last year's, or trying to establish which divorced family member gets which day.

Not to mention driving around the Barrie's Costco parking lot waiting for someone to leave.

At this point, all I want for Christmas is an administrative assistant, a cleaning lady and a family that responds to the group chat.