New Survey Finds People Are Secretly Over a Lot of Christmas Traditions

Christmas looks like a Hallmark movie on Instagram. In real life, it’s more like juggling schedules, emotional expectations, and at least one awkward gift exchange.

A new survey asked people which holiday traditions they still love, which ones they tolerate out of politeness, and which ones they would happily launch straight into the North Pole.

Turns out, festive fatigue is very real.

So what’s still getting people genuinely excited?

Secret Santa somehow takes the top spot, with 54% saying they’re still into it. Maybe it’s the mystery. Maybe it’s the $20 spending cap that keeps things from spiralling into “why did you spend THAT much?” territory. Or maybe people just enjoy pretending to like a candle shaped like a snowman.

Snow comes in at 42%, which tracks. Snow is magical in photos and movies, and significantly less enchanting when you’re late for work and chiselling ice off your windshield.

A very committed 41% insist all presents must be opened on Christmas Day, no exceptions. This rule is beloved by traditionalists and deeply feared by anyone bouncing between multiple households, opening gifts in the back seat while someone yells, “Wait, did Grandma already do her presents?”

Christmas entertainment is holding steady. Christmas music, movies, and carolling all hover in the 30–40% range. Apparently, a solid chunk of people will still willingly listen to Mariah Carey and even leave the house to sing about figgy pudding in public.

RELATED: ONE MONTH UNTIL CHRISTMAS EVE 🎄AND SCIENCE SAYS YOUR TINSEL IS THERAPY

Decorating makes the list also, but only 29% are truly enthusiastic about decking the halls. Hosting Christmas parties isn’t much higher at 27%, which feels accurate when you consider hosting involves cleaning, cooking, and pretending not to notice someone drying their hands on your good towels.

Then we enter the spicy zone.

A bold 26% say they’re genuinely offended if someone doesn’t like Christmas. Not disappointed. Not confused. Offended. Thoughts and prayers to the introverts quietly sipping wine and trying to survive that conversation.

Ugly Christmas sweaters and baking cookies are tied at 25%. Both are festive, fun, and somehow always end with flour everywhere and at least one questionable photo.

Lower on the list, only 21% want the tree up before Thanksgiving. And Christmas family photos? Just 14% are excited about those, which checks out considering how many end in tears, bribery, or matching plaid pyjamas nobody asked for.

Finally, a mere 11% still make their own Christmas cards. Which begs the question: who are these people, and where did they find this kind of free time?

If nothing else, the survey proves that even the most beloved holiday traditions can get… complicated.

Whether you’re Team “Do Everything” or Team “Can We Just Chill,” it’s comforting to know you’re not alone in feeling that holiday burnout creeping in — probably right around the time you start hearing the same song for the 47th time 🎄😌