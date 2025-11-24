ONE MONTH UNTIL CHRISTMAS EVE 🎄AND SCIENCE SAYS YOUR TINSEL IS THERAPY

If your tree went up before the Remembrance Day poppies came off, congratulations — you’re not unhinged… you’re high-functioning and festive.

Apparently, decorating early doesn’t just make your house look like Mrs. Claus lives there rent-free — it actually makes you happier. All that twinkly chaos triggers dopamine, aka the brain’s “heck yes” chemical.

So really, those fairy lights? Emotional support wires.

Experts say early decorating also fires up childhood nostalgia — you know, that warm fuzzy feeling from when life was simple and the only stress was whether Santa saw you steal a cookie. Instant mood boost. Zero therapy copay.

And here’s the best part:

People view early decorators as friendlier and more approachable. So while your neighbour is judging your inflatable reindeer army, deep down, they trust you with their Wi-Fi password.

REALATED: Fake Christmas Trees Are Officially the Norm — Only 17% of People Are Still Team Real Tree 🎄✨

So if you’ve already got Mariah Carey on standby and peppermint candles burning like you’re summoning the spirit of Christmas itself, remember:

You’re not “extra.”



You’re joyful.

You’re emotionally intelligent.

And frankly? You’re winning the holidays. 🎅🏼✨