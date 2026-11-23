Quentin Tarantino has become a dad for a third time.

The 63-year-old filmmaker and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, have welcomed their third baby together.

A rep for Tarantino told People: "Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy.”

The loved-up couple - who have been married since 2018 - already have Leo, six, and Adriana, four, together.

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Before the birth of their first child, Tarantino explained that he was stepping back from directing in order to focus on fatherhood and his family life.

The filmmaker felt he was entering a new chapter in his life, and he planned to put his family before his film career.

Tarantino - whose directing credits include Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Django Unchained - also felt that it was the right time to step back from Hollywood and allow younger filmmakers to emerge.