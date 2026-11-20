Oops… she did it again! But this time, Britney Spears isn't releasing new music. She's launching a JEWELLERY LINE!

The pop princess is working on a new brand called B Tiny, featuring colourful beads and girly, handmade-inspired jewellery.

Britney has already started teasing the collection on Instagram, and sources say she's personally involved in designing and approving every piece.

The style is being described as very Etsy-inspired, which sounds like something straight out of our early 2000s jewellery boxes!

Remember when we wore beaded bracelets, butterfly clips, and enough body glitter to be seen from space?

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Apparently, Britney is bringing that energy back!

The collection is expected to launch sometime in 2027, although there's no official date yet.

And let's be honest…

If Britney starts selling friendship bracelets, every millennial woman is about to become 14 again!

All we need now is a belly-button ring, low-rise jeans and a metabolism that still works!