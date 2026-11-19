If you've got kids who haven't stopped singing "Golden" since watching KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix, I've got some BIG news!

HUNTR/X is going on a WORLD TOUR in 2027!

And yes, they're coming to Ontario!

The KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour will stop in Hamilton on June 26th, 2027!

RELATED: NETFLIX IS BEING SUED OVER KPOP DEMON HUNTERS 🎤⚖️

Now, before you start wondering how animated characters go on tour, this isn't your typical concert.

The show will bring Rumi, Mira, and Zoey to life using animation, live performers, dancing, stunts and interactive technology.

And fans can expect appearances from the Saja Boys and even Derpy Tiger!

The tour is expected to visit nearly 50 cities around the world, with more than 150 performances planned across 2027 and 2028.

Here's what you need to know about tickets:

Mastercard presale: November 18th

November 18th Fan presale: November 19th

November 19th General public tickets: Friday, November 20th at 10 a.m.

And let's be honest…

Parents have spent the last year listening to "Golden" approximately 47,000 times.

Now you get to pay hundreds of dollars to hear it LIVE! 😂

And if your kids are already asking to go, just remember… Christmas is coming, and concert tickets fit beautifully under the tree!