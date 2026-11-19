If you're a Michael Jackson fan with an extra half-million dollars lying around, this might be for you!

The only portrait painting Michael Jackson ever reportedly sat for is heading to auction in France on November 26th, and it's expected to sell for as much as $546,000!

The painting, called The Book, was created by Australian artist Brett-Livingstone Strong and unveiled back in 1990 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with Michael himself in attendance.

It shows the King of Pop sitting in a red velvet outfit, holding a book, surrounded by a dramatic, fantasy-inspired background.

And here's the wild part…

When it was first unveiled, the painting was reportedly valued at $2.1 MILLION, making it one of the most expensive portraits of a living person at the time!

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Now, more than 35 years later, it's expected to fetch between $328,000 and $547,000 at auction.

And honestly, if I'm spending half a million dollars on a painting of Michael Jackson, I expect it to moonwalk across my living room!

Meanwhile, the most expensive portrait in my house is a school photo of my kid that cost $89, and he wasn't even smiling!