From Victoria, British Columbia, she’s the artist who sang about being a bird, then turned into a global sensation. Nelly Furtado has sold more than 35 million albums, won a Grammy and 10 Junos, and in 2026 she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Her catalogue is a trip …

She has folk-pop, hip hop, Latin pop, dance floor bangers and big ballads, and she went from the hairbrush-in-the-mirror classic to chart-topping Timbaland collaborations without missing a beat.

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10. Powerless (Say What You Want)

Ranking her songs is not easy, but we gave it a shot. Here are the best Nelly Furtado songs, counted down from 10 to 1.

This single came from Folklore (2003), the album where Nelly dug into her Portuguese heritage. It was a bigger hit in Europe than in North America, reaching the top 10 in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands and peaking at number 13 in the UK. It missed the Billboard Hot 100 but reached number nine on the Bubbling Under chart.

Folklore sold around two million copies worldwide, and “Powerless” is a big reason fans still love it. It’s moody, atmospheric and a bit under the radar, which makes it a great deep cut.

Why it ranks here: It shows Nelly stretching beyond radio pop, and it’s a favourite for fans who have been around since the beginning.

9. Broken Strings (James Morrison feat. Nelly Furtado)

This duet with British singer James Morrison was a monster in Europe. It reached number two in the UK and number one in Germany and Switzerland, and it earned triple-platinum status in the UK.

It’s a gentle, soulful song about holding on when a relationship is falling apart, and Nelly’s harmonies add real heart. It’s a sleeper hit for fans who only know her dance tracks.

Why it ranks here: It’s proof she can sing a heartfelt ballad just as well as a club banger.

8. Manos al Aire

Nelly’s first Spanish-language album, Mi Plan (2009), was a big creative swing, and the lead single paid off. “Manos al Aire” topped Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, making her the first North American singer to reach number one there with an original Spanish song.

It also reached the top 10 in several European countries, including number two in Germany. Mi Plan went on to win a Latin Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Album.

Why it ranks here: It’s a bold career move that worked, and a reminder of how much risk she’s willing to take.

7. Give It to Me (Timbaland feat. Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake)

Strictly speaking this is a Timbaland single, but Nelly is all over it. The track went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2007 and also topped the charts in Canada and the UK. It’s certified triple platinum in the US.

Nelly and Justin Timberlake both appear in the video, and the song captures that mid-2000s Timbaland sound at its peak.

Why it ranks here: It’s a number-one hit, and it shows how in demand she was at the height of the Loose era.

6. Turn Off the Light

The second single from Whoa, Nelly! is one of her most unusual songs. It’s psychedelic, folksy and playful, with a vocal that bends and stretches in all the right places. It reached number five on the Billboard Hot 100, number four in the UK and number one in New Zealand.

The video is a visual treat, with a multicultural dreamscape that nods to her Portuguese roots. Nelly’s wardrobe was reportedly influenced by Gwen Stefani.

Why it ranks here: It’s an early reminder that she was never going to follow the usual pop-star playbook.

5. All Good Things (Come to an End)

This ballad has a great backstory. Nelly bumped into her old friend Chris Martin of Coldplay at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards in Miami, and the pair ended up writing the song together. Martin harmonizes on it, too.

It was a monster in Europe, reaching number one in a dozen countries, including Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, and it was one of Europe’s biggest songs of 2007. In the UK it peaked at number four, and in Canada it reached number five.

Why it ranks here: It’s reflective, emotional and unforgettable, and it proves her best songs aren’t always the loudest.

4. Maneater

It might have been a smaller hit in the US (it reached number 16 on the Hot 100 and number one on the dance chart), but “Maneater” is a bona fide smash almost everywhere else. It went to number one in the UK in June 2006 and became one of the country’s best-selling songs of that year. It also reached the top five in several European countries, plus number three in Australia.

The sound was inspired by the 1980s, including the Hall & Oates song of the same name, and Nelly has called it “couture pop.” The video opens with her searching for her runaway Great Dane, Toby, before the party breaks out.

Why it ranks here: It’s a big, strutting dance-floor anthem, and you can’t keep your feet still when it comes on.

3. Say It Right

Her second US number one, and her most successful song worldwide. “Say It Right” reached number one on the Hot 100 in February 2007, and it topped the charts in New Zealand, Switzerland and many other European countries. It earned a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and went 4x Platinum in the US.

It started late one night in the studio, when Timbaland suggested she go home, and she responded by putting on her hoodie and starting to jam. She cited the Eurythmics’ “Here Comes the Rain Again” as inspiration. The music video, filmed in Los Angeles, has passed one billion views on YouTube.

Why it ranks here: It’s haunting, hypnotic and impossible to forget, and it’s easily one of the best pop songs of the 2000s.

2. Promiscuous (feat. Timbaland)

This is the song that turned Nelly from a folk-pop singer into a global pop star. “Promiscuous” went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for six weeks, making it her first US chart-topper. It was also number one in Canada and New Zealand, and number three in the UK.

It won Best Pop Single at the 2006 Billboard Music Awards, earned a Grammy nomination and took home the Juno for Single of the Year. The song got a second life in 2020 thanks to TikTok and has passed two billion streams on Spotify.

And yes, it’s the song with the shout-out to fellow Victoria native Steve Nash.

Why it ranks here: It’s confident, flirty and endlessly quotable, and it completely reinvented her career.

1. I’m Like a Bird

Was there ever any doubt? Her debut single is still her signature song. Nelly wrote “I’m Like a Bird” herself, reportedly in about 20 minutes, after earlier attempts that day went nowhere. It reached number nine on the Billboard Hot 100, number five in the UK and number two in both Australia and New Zealand. It went all the way to number one in Portugal.

The song won the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and was also nominated for Song of the Year. It won Single of the Year at the Junos, too. Nelly has called it a “hairbrush song,” the kind you sing into the mirror, and she says she loves hearing it at karaoke.

Here’s a fun twist: she originally wanted a different song to be her first single, but her label picked this one. Good call.

Why it ranks here: It’s the song that started it all, and 25 years later, it still sounds fresh.

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Honourable Mentions

A few more Nelly Furtado songs deserve a shout-out:

“Força”: The official song of Euro 2004 in Portugal, and a nod to her heritage.

The official song of Euro 2004 in Portugal, and a nod to her heritage. “Do It”: A Loose favourite, remixed with Missy Elliott.

A Loose favourite, remixed with Missy Elliott. “Big Hoops (Bigger the Better)”: A 2012 single that made the UK top 15.

A 2012 single that made the UK top 15. “Eat Your Man”: A 2023 dance collaboration with Dom Dolla that went Platinum in Australia.

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Nelly Furtado and the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

In March 2026, at the Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ontario, Nelly was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. It’s a fitting honour for an artist who has never stood still. Her career has taken her from a debut that blended folk, hip hop and bossa nova to Timbaland-produced chart toppers and a Spanish-language album that won a Latin Grammy.

She also celebrated the 20th anniversary of Loose in 2026, and she’s still making music. So there’s never been a better time to revisit her catalogue.