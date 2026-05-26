Nelly Furtado Is Back… And Millennials Are Ready For It 🎶

Canadian icon Nelly Furtado is making a return to music, and fans are fully here for it.

The 47-year-old recently popped back up on Instagram to tease a new song called Torture of the Heart with Canadian electronic duo DVBBS.

In the clip, Nelly kept things casual in a black tank top, green beanie, and gold hoops… basically serving cool artsy aunt energy that millennials deeply respect.

Fans flooded the comments with excitement, with many saying they were happy to see her creating music again after she stepped away from performing last year following cruel online body shaming.

Back in 2025, Nelly shared that she wanted to focus on other creative and personal projects instead of staying in the spotlight full-time. Honestly, after surviving the chaos of early-2000s celebrity culture, who could blame her?

Even while taking a step back, Nelly has still been making major appearances in Canada this year. She received the 2026 Trailblazer Award at a Toronto event in March and was also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, which fans say was long overdue.

RELATED: Nelly Furtado Steps Back from Performing After Body-Shaming Backlash 💔🎤

Her new collaboration with DVBBS apparently started after she sent the duo a demo idea that instantly connected with them. They said the song felt emotional and authentic right from the start.

For millennials who grew up blasting Promiscuous, I’m Like a Bird, and Maneater on burned CDs and frosted iPods, this comeback feels a little bit like musical therapy. 🎧