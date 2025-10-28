Nelly Furtado Steps Back from Performing After Body-Shaming Backlash 💔🎤

Canadian music icon Nelly Furtado is pressing pause on live performances after facing a wave of body-shaming online this year.

In an emotional Instagram post shared on the **25th anniversary of her debut album Whoa, Nelly! ** The singer announced that she’ll be stepping away from the stage “for the foreseeable future.”

“I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavours that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life,” she wrote.

💬 Hurtful Comments Took a Toll

Throughout her recent shows, Nelly was targeted by online critics commenting on her appearance. During a concert in Manchester back in August, she responded in her own artistic way — performing in an oversized T-shirt featuring the silhouette of a thin woman on the front, a clear nod to the pressures and unrealistic expectations placed on women in the public eye.

One influencer even called her “unrecognizable,” sparking backlash from fans who defended the I’m Like a Bird singer and criticized the ongoing obsession with women’s bodies in entertainment.

🌿 A New Chapter Ahead

While fans are disappointed to see her step back from performing, many are praising Nelly for prioritizing her well-being and growth.

After more than two decades of shaping pop music, she’s choosing projects that nourish her personally and creatively — and supporters are hopeful this break will inspire a meaningful next era for the beloved Canadian star.