New Music From Timbaland, JT & Nelly Furtado

“WE BACK”

Timbaland has revealed the title of his upcoming single with longtime collaborators Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado.

The single is the long-awaited follow-up to the trio’s first collaboration in 2007 “Give It to Me,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart 16 years ago.

The new song is called “Keep Going Up!” and is due out September 1st.

Timbaland also announced his first full-length album since 2009’s Shock Value II is expected in November.