Listen Live

New Music From Timbaland, JT & Nelly Furtado

Long-awaited follow-up to the trio’s first collaboration in 2007

By Dirt/Divas, Music

“WE BACK”

Timbaland has revealed the title of his upcoming single with longtime collaborators Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado.

The single is the long-awaited follow-up to the trio’s first collaboration in 2007 “Give It to Me,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart 16 years ago.

The new song is called “Keep Going Up!” and is due out September 1st.

Timbaland also announced his first full-length album since 2009’s Shock Value II is expected in November.

Related posts

Late ‘Price Is Right’ Host Honoured With TV Special

Bob Barker Dies at 99

Dr. Crane is Back

$4 Movies for National Cinema Day

Bennifer Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary

CELEBRITIES WHO DON’T USE THEIR REAL NAMES

Lil Nas X Says That Beyoncé’s Album Is Changing His Life

Will Smith lands major payday for Apple TV+ film ‘Emancipation’

Olivia Rodrigo Surprises Fans by covering Natalie Imbruglia song at Manchester Bar. WATCH/LISTEN