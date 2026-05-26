DRAKE CLAIMING TOP 3 SPOTS ON BILLBOARD CHART

Drake has officially entered his “OK fine, I’ll break another record” era.

The Toronto superstar just made music history after becoming the first artist ever to hold the top three spots on the Billboard 200 album chart at the same time.

His new albums Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour debuted at No. 1, 2, and 3.

And because apparently regular success wasn’t enough, Iceman also gave Drake his 15th No. 1 album.

That pushes him past Jay-Z for the most chart-topping albums by a solo male artist in hip-hop and R&B history.

He’s now tied with Taylor Swift among solo artists overall. Only The Beatles still sit ahead with 19.

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Streaming platforms basically melted under the pressure. Both Spotify and Apple Music confirmed Drake became their most-streamed artist in a single day this year after the surprise drop.

The albums are Drake’s first solo releases since his headline-grabbing feud with Kendrick Lamar, and yes… there are plenty of lyrical shots hidden throughout the tracks for fans to dissect like it’s a true crime podcast.

Of course, Drake being Drake, he couldn’t just quietly release an album. Leading up to Iceman, he dropped a giant block of ice into a downtown Toronto parking lot with the release date hidden inside like some kind of expensive Canadian scavenger hunt. Then he lit up Toronto’s CN Tower in icy blue the night the albums arrived.

Millennials who survived MSN Messenger heartbreak and burned mix CDs are absolutely thriving right now.