A few years ago, Tate McRae was a Calgary teenager who danced on a reality show and posted songs online. Today she’s one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

In March 2026, she swept four Junos, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Her third album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, she earned her first Grammy nomination and in October she kicked off a brand new era with a new single.

We ranked her 10 best songs, from a surprise country crossover to the hit that took over the world.

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Tate McRae at a Glance

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta (born July 1, 2003)

Calgary, Alberta (born July 1, 2003) Her start: She was the first Canadian finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in 2016, then built a following as a singer on YouTube and TikTok.

She was the first Canadian finalist on So You Think You Can Dance in 2016, then built a following as a singer on YouTube and TikTok. Albums: I Used to Think I Could Fly (2022), Think Later (2023) and So Close to What (2025)

I Used to Think I Could Fly (2022), Think Later (2023) and So Close to What (2025) Biggest honours: Multiple Junos, including a 2026 sweep, plus a first Grammy nomination for “Just Keep Watching”

Multiple Junos, including a 2026 sweep, plus a first Grammy nomination for “Just Keep Watching” Latest: The single “Housewife,” released October 15, 2026

The Ranking: From 10 to 1

10. “What I Want” (Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae)

Why it’s here: It’s the song that gave Tate her first Billboard Hot 100 number one, as a featured artist on Morgan Wallen’s track. It’s not her sound, but a pop star from Calgary topping the US chart with a country star is a milestone worth putting on this list.

9. “It’s OK I’m OK”

Why it’s here: The lead single of So Close to What reached the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and set the tone for her third era: sharper, more confident and ready to move on. It’s also where a lot of fans felt the new chapter begin.

8. “Tit for Tat”

Why it’s here: She wrote it on tour and released it in September 2025 as a surprise single, and it climbed into the UK top 10. It’s a sharp, no-nonsense kiss-off, and it was added to the setlist before her world tour wrapped up. It’s also on the deluxe edition of So Close to What.

7. “Revolving Door”

Why it’s here: A dancehall-flavoured track about a toxic cycle that keeps spinning, released alongside the album in February 2025. Tate performed it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and its dance break at the MTV VMAs, where she paired it with “Sports Car,” was widely praised online. It reached No. 9 in the UK.

6. “she’s all i wanna be”

Why it’s here: The song that proved You Broke Me First wasn’t a one-off. It reached No. 10 on the Canadian Hot 100 and lifted her debut album, I Used to Think I Could Fly, to No. 3 in Canada and No. 13 on the US Billboard 200. It’s a story about insecurity and comparison that a lot of listeners saw themselves in.

5. “exes”

Why it’s here: The follow-up to “Greedy” proved she could keep the momentum going. It debuted at No. 9 on the Canadian Hot 100 and won Single of the Year at the 2025 Junos. It’s co-written with Ryan Tedder, and it’s a perfect example of her sharp, confident pop.

4. “Just Keep Watching”

Why it’s here: Written for the F1 movie soundtrack, this one became a pop-club anthem, won Song of the Summer at the 2025 VMAs and earned her first Grammy nomination, for Best Dance Pop Recording. She lost to Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra,” but the nomination was a milestone. Sky Sports even used the song in its 2026 F1 coverage titles.

3. “you broke me first”

Why it’s here: This is where it all started. Released in April 2020 and driven by TikTok, it reached No. 8 on the Canadian Hot 100 and No. 17 on the US Hot 100, her first Hot 100 entry. It also led her second EP, Too Young to Be Sad, which was the most-streamed EP by a female artist on Spotify in 2021. A quiet, devastating ballad that changed her career.

2. “Sports Car”

Why it’s here: The song that swept the 2026 Junos as Single of the Year. It’s a sleek, confident pop track that peaked at No. 9 on the Canadian Hot 100 and No. 3 in the UK, and she performed it on Saturday Night Live on March 1, 2025. It’s her most polished song so far.

RELATED: “Sports Car” wasn't just a hit. See how Tate McRae dominated Spotify's global impact list...

1. “greedy”

Why it’s No. 1: There’s no other choice. Released on September 15, 2023, it hit No. 1 on the Canadian Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200, reached No. 3 on the US Hot 100 and became her first top-five hit on that chart. It also won Single of the Year at the 2024 Junos. The choreography became a pop-culture moment, and it turned a rising star into a global one.

Honourable Mentions

A few more songs worth a listen:

“2 Hands”: The So Close to What single that announced the album and the tour.

The So Close to What single that announced the album and the tour. “run for the hills”: The third single from Think Later, a fan favourite.

The third single from Think Later, a fan favourite. “Feel Like Shit”: The raw lead single from her debut album.

The raw lead single from her debut album. “chaotic”: A more exposed, emotional side of her songwriting.

A more exposed, emotional side of her songwriting. “Siren Sounds”: A So Close to What album track fans love.

A So Close to What album track fans love. “Nobody’s Girl”: A new track from the deluxe edition, released in November 2025.

A new track from the deluxe edition, released in November 2025. “10:35” (with Tiësto): A club-ready collaboration that was a big hit.

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The Awards Year

2026 has been a big one for Tate:

Junos (March 2026): Tate led the nominations with six and took home four trophies at the gala: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (So Close to What), Single of the Year (“Sports Car”) and Pop Album of the Year. She also won four Junos in 2025, including Album of the Year for Think Later.

Tate led the nominations with six and took home four trophies at the gala: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (So Close to What), Single of the Year (“Sports Car”) and Pop Album of the Year. She also won four Junos in 2025, including Album of the Year for Think Later. Grammys (February 2026): Her first nomination, for “Just Keep Watching.” She lost to Lady Gaga.

Her first nomination, for “Just Keep Watching.” She lost to Lady Gaga. Miss Possessive Tour: The 81-show tour began March 18, 2025, in Mexico City and wrapped November 8, 2025, in Inglewood, California.

RELATED: Tate was among Canada's biggest nominees. See who else earned a nod at the 2026 Junos ...

What’s Next for Tate McRae?

On October 15, 2026, Tate released “Housewife,” the first song from her forthcoming fourth album, which is reportedly being called TM4. No release date has been announced for the album.

If her pattern holds, she’ll follow a hit-heavy single with a big tour and a new look. Whatever comes next, it’s safe to say Calgary’s pop star is just getting started.

How to Start Listening

New to Tate? Here’s an easy guide:

For the hits: “greedy,” “Sports Car,” “exes” and “you broke me first”

“greedy,” “Sports Car,” “exes” and “you broke me first” For the dance floor: “Just Keep Watching” and “Revolving Door”

“Just Keep Watching” and “Revolving Door” For the feels: “she’s all i wanna be” and “Feel Like Shit”

“she’s all i wanna be” and “Feel Like Shit” For the newest era: “Housewife” and “Tit for Tat”