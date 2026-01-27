2026 JUNO Award Nominees

The nominees for the 2026 JUNO Awards are officially here, celebrating the best in Canadian music across every genre.

This year, Justin Bieber and Tate McRae lead the nominations, with major appearances from The Weeknd, bbno$, Cameron Whitcomb and more.

The 55th JUNO Awards will take place on March 29, 2026, hosted by Mae Martin at Hamilton’s new TD Coliseum.

TD JUNO Fan Choice

bbno$

Cameron Whitcomb

James Barker Band

Josh Ross

Justin Bieber

Karan Aujla

Shawn Mendes

Shubh

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

Single of the Year Presented by Sunrise Records

Options – Cameron Whitcomb

Hate How You Look – Josh Ross

DAISIES – Justin Bieber

Sports Car – Tate McRae

Cry For Me – The Weeknd

Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada

The Hard Way – Cameron Whitcomb

Later Tonight – Josh Ross

SWAG II – Justin Bieber

So Close To What – Tate McRae

Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd

Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year

Cameron Whitcomb

Goldie Boutilier

Jade LeMac

Jutes

MICO

Noeline Hofmann

Sacha

Saya Gray

Sofia Camara

yung kai

Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada

bbno$

Daniel Caesar

Justin Bieber

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

Group of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada

Arcade Fire

Mother Mother

Peach Pit

The Beaches

Three Days Grace

Pop Album of the Year Presented by Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0

bbno$ – bbno$

SWAG II – Justin Bieber

7 – Nelly Furtado

So Close To What – Tate McRae

Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd

