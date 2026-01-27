Kool FM Full Colour Logo with Outline
2026 JUNO Award Nominees

Music | TV & Movies
Published January 27, 2026
By Leanne Page

The nominees for the 2026 JUNO Awards are officially here, celebrating the best in Canadian music across every genre.

This year, Justin Bieber and Tate McRae lead the nominations, with major appearances from The Weeknd, bbno$, Cameron Whitcomb and more.

The 55th JUNO Awards will take place on March 29, 2026, hosted by Mae Martin at Hamilton’s new TD Coliseum.

TD JUNO Fan Choice

  • bbno$
  • Cameron Whitcomb
  • James Barker Band
  • Josh Ross
  • Justin Bieber
  • Karan Aujla
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Shubh
  • Tate McRae
  • The Weeknd

Single of the Year Presented by Sunrise Records

  • Options – Cameron Whitcomb
  • Hate How You Look – Josh Ross
  • DAISIES – Justin Bieber
  • Sports Car – Tate McRae
  • Cry For Me – The Weeknd

Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada

  • The Hard Way – Cameron Whitcomb
  • Later Tonight – Josh Ross
  • SWAG II – Justin Bieber
  • So Close To What – Tate McRae
  • Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd

Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year

  • Cameron Whitcomb
  • Goldie Boutilier
  • Jade LeMac
  • Jutes
  • MICO
  • Noeline Hofmann
  • Sacha
  • Saya Gray
  • Sofia Camara
  • yung kai

Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada

  • bbno$
  • Daniel Caesar
  • Justin Bieber
  • Tate McRae
  • The Weeknd

Group of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada

  • Arcade Fire
  • Mother Mother
  • Peach Pit
  • The Beaches
  • Three Days Grace

Pop Album of the Year Presented by Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0

  • bbno$ – bbno$
  • SWAG II – Justin Bieber
  • 7 – Nelly Furtado
  • So Close To What – Tate McRae
  • Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
