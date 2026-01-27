2026 JUNO Award Nominees
Published January 27, 2026
By Leanne Page
The nominees for the 2026 JUNO Awards are officially here, celebrating the best in Canadian music across every genre.
This year, Justin Bieber and Tate McRae lead the nominations, with major appearances from The Weeknd, bbno$, Cameron Whitcomb and more.
The 55th JUNO Awards will take place on March 29, 2026, hosted by Mae Martin at Hamilton’s new TD Coliseum.
TD JUNO Fan Choice
- bbno$
- Cameron Whitcomb
- James Barker Band
- Josh Ross
- Justin Bieber
- Karan Aujla
- Shawn Mendes
- Shubh
- Tate McRae
- The Weeknd
Single of the Year Presented by Sunrise Records
- Options – Cameron Whitcomb
- Hate How You Look – Josh Ross
- DAISIES – Justin Bieber
- Sports Car – Tate McRae
- Cry For Me – The Weeknd
Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada
- The Hard Way – Cameron Whitcomb
- Later Tonight – Josh Ross
- SWAG II – Justin Bieber
- So Close To What – Tate McRae
- Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year
- Cameron Whitcomb
- Goldie Boutilier
- Jade LeMac
- Jutes
- MICO
- Noeline Hofmann
- Sacha
- Saya Gray
- Sofia Camara
- yung kai
Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada
- bbno$
- Daniel Caesar
- Justin Bieber
- Tate McRae
- The Weeknd
Group of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada
- Arcade Fire
- Mother Mother
- Peach Pit
- The Beaches
- Three Days Grace
Pop Album of the Year Presented by Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0
- bbno$ – bbno$
- SWAG II – Justin Bieber
- 7 – Nelly Furtado
- So Close To What – Tate McRae
- Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement
Amp up your workday!
Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mixListen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.
Related
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming Concerts
Advertisement
Advertisement