Sabrina Carpenter has been making pop music since she was a teenager, but she became a global superstar all at once.

In 2024, “Espresso” took over the summer, “Please Please Please” gave her a first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and “Taste” kept the momentum going. In 2025, “Manchild” became the first of her songs to debut at number one, and the album Man’s Best Friend followed it to the top of the chart.

That’s a lot of hits. Here’s how we rank the best 10, with a reason behind every pick.

Sabrina Carpenter at a Glance

From: An American singer-songwriter and actress, from Pennsylvania

An American singer-songwriter and actress, from Pennsylvania Early days: She starred in the Disney series Girl Meets World before launching her pop career.

She starred in the Disney series Girl Meets World before launching her pop career. Albums: Eyes Wide Open (2015), Evolution (2016), Singular: Act I (2018), Singular: Act II (2019), Emails I Can’t Send (2022), Short n’ Sweet (2024) and Man’s Best Friend (2025)

Eyes Wide Open (2015), Evolution (2016), Singular: Act I (2018), Singular: Act II (2019), Emails I Can’t Send (2022), Short n’ Sweet (2024) and Man’s Best Friend (2025) Chart milestones: Two Billboard Hot 100 number ones (“Please Please Please” and “Manchild”), and two albums that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Two Billboard Hot 100 number ones (“Please Please Please” and “Manchild”), and two albums that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Grammys: Two wins in 2025 (Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso”), and six nominations in 2026

The Ranking: From 10 to 1

10. “Sue Me”

From: Singular: Act I (2018)

Why it’s here: It’s proof that the songwriter was there long before the hits. “Sue Me” was one of three consecutive number ones for Sabrina on the US Dance Club Songs chart, alongside “Alien” and “Almost Love,” and it shows the sharp pop writing she’d build on later.

From: Emails I Can’t Send (2022)

9. “because i liked a boy”

Why it’s here: Her most personal song. It’s a response to the online pile-on she faced during a very public love triangle, and its honesty and vulnerability made it one of the standout tracks on the album. It’s quieter than her big hits, but the writing is some of her best.

8. “Nonsense”

From: Emails I Can’t Send (2022)

Why it’s here: The song that made her a fan-favourite live act. It’s playful and flirty, and it’s famous for the ever-changing outro verses she rewrites for different crowds, which turned it into a tour tradition. It was also an early signal that her humour was a big part of her appeal.

7. “Juno”

From: Short n’ Sweet (2024)

Why it’s here: An album track that fans and critics keep singling out. It shows the cheeky, theatrical side of her Short n’ Sweet era and the kind of storytelling that made that album work front to back.

6. “Bed Chem”

From: Short n’ Sweet (2024)

Why it’s here: Flirty, retro-flavoured and unapologetically cheeky. It climbed into the Billboard Hot 100’s top 15 and reached the top 10 in the UK, and it’s one of the songs that defined the playful, confident tone of her 2024 era.

5. “Tears”

From: Man’s Best Friend (2025)

Why it’s here: The second single from her seventh album, released alongside it with a big music video. It has disco and funk influences, and it became a top-10 hit in several countries, proving that Manchild wasn’t a one-off.

4. “Taste”

From: Short n’ Sweet (2024)

Why it’s here: The third single from Short n’ Sweet and the one that rounded out a monster run. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart and reached No. 4 on the Canadian Hot 100. It’s smooth, playful and endlessly replayable.

3. “Manchild”

From: Man’s Best Friend (2025)

Why it’s here: A statement single. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, her first song to do so, and entered the Canadian Hot 100 at No. 2, just behind the song that had topped the chart for 10 weeks. Co-produced by Jack Antonoff, it earned Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video. She performed it at the 2026 Grammys on a set that looked like an airport.

2. “Please Please Please”

From: Short n’ Sweet (2024)

Why it’s here: Her first Billboard Hot 100 number one. It debuted at No. 2 and hit the top in its second week, and with “Espresso” at No. 3, Sabrina became the first solo act in the chart’s history to land two simultaneous top-three hits. It’s also a perfect pop song: funny, vulnerable and impossible to get out of your head.

1. “Espresso”

From: Short n’ Sweet (2024)

Why it’s No. 1: It’s the song that changed everything. Released in April 2024, “Espresso” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, her first top-10 hit there, and became her first No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200. It topped the UK singles chart, reached No. 3 in Canada and won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance. Smooth, playful and perfectly timed for summer, it’s the defining Sabrina Carpenter song.

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Honourable Mentions

A few more songs worth a listen:

“Good Graces”: A Short n’ Sweet fan favourite

A Short n’ Sweet fan favourite “Coincidence”: Another album highlight

Another album highlight “Dumb & Poetic”: A beloved deep cut

A beloved deep cut “Don’t Smile”: A song with a surprising amount of lyrical depth

A song with a surprising amount of lyrical depth “Feather”: A standout from the Emails I Can’t Send era

A standout from the Emails I Can’t Send era “We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night”: A Man’s Best Friend track that many critics place near the top of the album

A Man’s Best Friend track that many critics place near the top of the album “When Did You Get Hot?”: A playful Man’s Best Friend cut

A playful Man’s Best Friend cut “House Tour”: The third single from Man’s Best Friend, with a heist-style video starring Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline

Sabrina Carpenter’s Albums in Order

Eyes Wide Open (2015): Her debut

Her debut Evolution (2016): A more mature pop sound

A more mature pop sound Singular: Act I (2018) and Act II (2019): A two-part project that introduced her songwriting voice

A two-part project that introduced her songwriting voice Emails I Can’t Send (2022): A confessional turning point, with “because i liked a boy” and “Nonsense”

A confessional turning point, with “because i liked a boy” and “Nonsense” Short n’ Sweet (2024): The breakthrough, with “Espresso,” “Please Please Please” and “Taste.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Canadian Albums chart.

The breakthrough, with “Espresso,” “Please Please Please” and “Taste.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Canadian Albums chart. Man’s Best Friend (August 29, 2025): Her seventh album, with “Manchild” and “Tears.” It also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 366,000 album units.

Her Biggest Moments (So Far)

2024: “Espresso” tops the Global 200 and the UK chart, and “Please Please Please” becomes her first Hot 100 number one.

“Espresso” tops the Global 200 and the UK chart, and “Please Please Please” becomes her first Hot 100 number one. 2025: She wins two Grammys, and “Manchild” debuts at No. 1.

She wins two Grammys, and “Manchild” debuts at No. 1. 2026: She earns six Grammy nominations, performs “Manchild” on the Grammy stage and wins three American Music Awards in May.

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Where to Start: A Listener’s Guide

New to Sabrina? Here’s an easy path.

For the biggest hits: “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” “Taste” and “Manchild”

“Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” “Taste” and “Manchild” For the full Short n’ Sweet experience: Play it top to bottom, starting with “Bed Chem” and “Juno”

Play it top to bottom, starting with “Bed Chem” and “Juno” For the heartfelt side: “because i liked a boy” and “Don’t Smile”

“because i liked a boy” and “Don’t Smile” For the latest era: “Tears,” “House Tour” and “We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night”

The Bottom Line

From early dance-club hits to chart-topping pop anthems, Sabrina Carpenter has built a catalogue that’s funny, sharp and very hard to turn off.

Sabrina Carpenter FAQ

What is Sabrina Carpenter’s biggest song? “Espresso” is her signature song, with a No. 1 debut on the Global 200, a UK number one and a Grammy win. “Please Please Please” and “Manchild” are her two Billboard Hot 100 number ones. How many number ones does Sabrina Carpenter have? Two on the Billboard Hot 100: “Please Please Please” (2024) and “Manchild” (2025). Is Sabrina Carpenter Canadian? No. She’s an American singer-songwriter, but she’s had huge success in Canada, where Short n’ Sweet spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the albums chart.

What is Sabrina Carpenter’s newest album? Man’s Best Friend, released August 29, 2025.

How many Grammys has Sabrina Carpenter won? Two as of the 2025 ceremony: Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso.”