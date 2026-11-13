Avril Lavigne welcomes her first child, a baby girl!

Canadian pop-punk star Avril Lavigne has some exciting personal news to share. The 42-year-old singer has welcomed her first child, a baby girl!

Avril announced the news on Instagram Friday, November 13, sharing a series of sweet black-and-white photos of her newborn daughter.

Her caption read, “Our Mini F***ing Princess has arrived,” accompanied by pink bow, crown, baby bottle and heart emojis.

The photos included a close-up of the newborn holding Avril's hand, another of the singer cuddling her daughter, and one particularly fitting detail for the pop-punk icon: three pairs of checkered Vans sneakers sitting on a skateboard. One adult pair, another adult pair and a tiny baby-sized pair.

Very on-brand for the woman who gave us Sk8er Boi!

Avril has not shared her daughter's name or publicly identified the baby's father. The singer has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight in recent months, making the announcement a surprise for fans.

Lavigne has previously been married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley and Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger. She has also been linked to musicians Mod Sun and Tyga.

Fans have been flooding social media with congratulations for the singer, celebrating the arrival of her little girl.

It's a new chapter for the Canadian music star, and it looks like the next generation of pop-punk has officially arrived!