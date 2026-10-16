Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan Team Up for a Retro Music Video

Two of pop music’s biggest names are teaming up, and the result is giving major retro game show vibes!

Olivia Rodrigo has released her first-ever remix, bringing Chappell Roan into a new version of her song “Expectations,” from her latest album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

And the two singers didn’t stop at the music. Their new video takes viewers back to the world of vintage television game shows, with colourful sets, playful competition and plenty of over-the-top fun.

Adding to the excitement, Talking Heads frontman David Byrne appears as the fictional host of The Big Expectations Show, while producer Dan Nigro also makes an appearance.

Roan brings a fresh verse to the remix, adding her own perspective to the song’s themes of dating and disappointing romantic expectations. Basically, it’s a pop anthem for anyone who’s ever thought a promising date was going somewhere, only to be left wondering what happened.

The collaboration makes perfect sense. Roan previously opened for Rodrigo on tour, and the pair have performed together onstage. They also share producer Dan Nigro, who has helped shape both artists’ music.

Watch the video and decide for yourself who wins the game show!