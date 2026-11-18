Apparently, David Beckham is NOT happy that his luxury fragrances are being sold beside windshield washer fluid and beef jerky!

The 51-year-old soccer legend's company is suing German beauty giant Coty, claiming his cologne has been showing up in discount stores and gas stations across Britain!

Beckham's company says his brand represents luxury, sophistication, and refinement.

And apparently, nothing says luxury quite like buying cologne beside a two-for-one deal on energy drinks!

Some of his fragrances, including Classic and Instinct, have reportedly been selling at bargain prices in stores like Poundland.

And Beckham's company is seeking at least $41 MILLION in damages, claiming the discount sales have damaged his brand's image.

Now, Coty disputes the allegations and is asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit. The company argues that the New York court doesn't have jurisdiction over the dispute and denies wrongdoing.

RELATED: Men are Paying Thousands of Dollars To Get Nipples Like David Beckham…

But can we talk about how funny this is?!

David Beckham is upset that his cologne is being sold at gas stations…

Meanwhile, I'm over here thinking, "Wait… you can buy David Beckham cologne at a gas station?! WHAT A DEAL!"

And honestly, if my husband came home smelling like David Beckham, I wouldn't care if he bought it at Holt Renfrew or the Petro-Canada on Bayfield Street!

As long as he doesn't smell like the gas station bathroom!