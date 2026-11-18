Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland, best known for 24 and Designated Survivor, is fighting back against allegations that he assaulted an Uber driver in Los Angeles.

The 59-year-old actor was arrested in January following an alleged confrontation with a rideshare driver.

The driver claims Sutherland appeared intoxicated, threatened him, and physically attacked him during the ride, allegedly putting him in a chokehold and punching him.

The driver is now seeking compensation for alleged injuries, emotional distress, medical expenses and lost income.

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But Sutherland is telling a very different story.

His lawyers filed court documents on November 10th, arguing that any actions he took were in self-defence because he believed he was facing an imminent threat.

They're also asking the court to dismiss the driver's amended complaint.

The allegations remain disputed, and no court finding of liability has been established in the information provided.

And here's the thing…

Kiefer Sutherland spent nine seasons playing Jack Bauer on 24, a guy who could save the entire world in one day. But apparently, a trip home in an Uber has turned into a legal battle!

This is one situation where we're going to need more than 24 hours to find out what really happened.