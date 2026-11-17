Move over, Daniel Craig! There's a report that Robert Pattinson could be the next James Bond!

Yes, the guy who played Edward Cullen in Twilight and later became Batman could be trading his vampire teeth and superhero cape for a tuxedo, an Aston Martin and a martini!

The next Bond movie is being directed by Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, the man behind Dune, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

Steven Knight, who created Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay.

And with production reportedly being eyed for 2027, fans are already looking ahead to Bond's next chapter.

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Can we talk about Robert Pattinson's career progression?!

First, he was a vampire who sparkled in the sunlight.

Then he became Batman, who only comes out at night.

And now he might become James Bond, who apparently spends most of his time in a tuxedo, drinking martinis and dating beautiful women.

Honestly, that's a pretty impressive career path! 😂

And it's now official, not just a rumour! Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Pattinson's casting on November 16th. He'll become the seventh actor to play Bond in the main film series, following Daniel Craig's five-movie run. Amazon News+1

The new movie is expected to begin filming in 2027, with a possible 2028 release, although an exact premiere date hasn't been announced.