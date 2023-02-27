James Bond books are being rewritten to remove any racist content.

James Bond has become the latest book series to face a rewrite with publishers reportedly set to remove offensive language from the iconic novels.

Ian Fleming penned the first James Bond instalment, Casino Royale, in 1953 before the series went on to become a blockbuster movie franchise with actors including Sir Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig taking on the legendary role of 007.

However, some of the content in Fleming’s books haven’t aged well with some using the N-word, featuring other racial connotations and offensive references to homosexuality.

This comes after it was confirmed last week that some of Roald Dahl’s work will be revised to suit modern times, with Oompa Loompas set to become gender-neutral.

It is now claimed that the Bond books will be republished this spring with a disclaimer that reads: ‘This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace.