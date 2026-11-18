Imagine going to a Toronto Raptors game, expecting to spend $18 on a beer and $12 on popcorn…AND LEAVING $100,000 RICHER!

That's exactly what happened to a young Raptors fan named Ezekiel and his mom, Mackenzie, during Tuesday night's game against the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena.

The pair originally had seats in the upper bowl but were moved down closer to the court.

And that's when they met DRAKE!

The Toronto rapper surprised them with $100,000 AND courtside seats to Wednesday's Raptors game against the Washington Wizards!

The giveaway happened during OVO Night, a special Raptors event celebrating Drake's record label.

Now, the Raptors ended up losing the game, but I'm guessing Ezekiel and his mom couldn't care less!

Imagine winning $100,000 just for showing up to a basketball game!

Meanwhile, I go to a sporting event and leave $200 poorer, with a parking ticket and nacho cheese on my shirt!

And Drake has a history of doing this kind of thing!

He's previously surprised fans by helping with mortgages, tuition payments and even divorce expenses.

RELATED: DRAKE JUST HANDED OUT $2 MILLION IN CASH, CARS AND GIFTS... AND TORONTO WOULD LIKE TO KNOW HOW TO GET ON THE GUEST LIST 🚗💸

WAIT… HE PAYS FOR DIVORCES?!

Excuse me, Drake, I have a few questions and some paperwork you might be interested in! 😂

And honestly, at this point, forget buying lottery tickets!

I'm just going to start hanging around Scotiabank Arena looking financially distressed!