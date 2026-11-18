Keep the change, ya filthy animal… because McDonald's is bringing Home Alone to its menu this Christmas!

And the best part? Macaulay Culkin is back as Kevin McCallister!

The now-grown-up Kevin stars in a new commercial where he gets an entire McDonald's restaurant to himself.

Which, let's be honest, is every parent's dream. Five minutes alone, hot fries, and nobody asking for a bite!

The limited-edition Home Alone Meal launches December 1st at participating McDonald's locations in the United States. The Promotion starts in Canada on November 24th!

Here's what's coming:

Collectible socks: Four designs featuring Kevin, Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie.

Four designs featuring Kevin, Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie. Pizza McShaker Fries: Fries tossed in Little Nero's pizza seasoning, inspired by Kevin's favourite cheese pizza.

Fries tossed in Little Nero's pizza seasoning, inspired by Kevin's favourite cheese pizza. Mini Pizza Sharebox: Four little crispy cheese-and-tomato pizzas.

Four little crispy cheese-and-tomato pizzas. Everything Sundae McFlurry: Oreo pieces, crushed Smarties and chocolate sauce, inspired by Kevin's massive ice cream sundae.

Oreo pieces, crushed Smarties and chocolate sauce, inspired by Kevin's massive ice cream sundae. Lovely Cheese Pizza Dipping Sauce: A creamy blend of parmesan, tomato and herbs.

You can get the themed meals with favourites like the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder or Chicken McNuggets, plus a pair of collectible socks while supplies last.

RELATED: Kevin McCallister’s Home Alone Groceries Cost $19.83 in 1990 — Here’s What They’d Cost in 2025 🇨🇦

But can we talk about the fact that Kevin McCallister is now old enough to be the DAD who forgets his kid at home?!

Every millennial needs this right now!

Because if I'm going to spend $40 feeding my teenage boys at McDonald's, the least you could do is throw in a pair of socks I can wrap up for Christmas!