Country music had a BIG night at the 2026 CMA Awards, with Ella Langley stealing the spotlight!

The Alabama-born singer took home three major awards, including the night's biggest honour, Entertainer of the Year!

She beat out some serious country heavyweights, including Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, and last year's winner, Lainey Wilson.

Ella also won Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Dandelion.

Not a bad night! Most of us are just happy when we win a free coffee on Roll Up to Win!

But the other HUGE moment of the night?

RELATED: TAYLOR SWIFT ENDS ELLA LANGLEY'S RECORD-BREAKING HOT 100 STREAK 🎶

TAYLOR SWIFT RETURNED TO THE CMA STAGE!

Taylor performed her song I Knew It, I Knew You from Toy Story 5, mixing in a little of her 2006 country hit Our Song.

And Keith Urban joined her on banjo!

It marked Taylor's first CMA performance in 13 years, giving longtime Swifties a serious dose of nostalgia.

The evening also featured an emotional tribute to country legend Dolly Parton, who died in August at age 80.

So between Ella Langley's big wins and Taylor Swift going country again, it was a pretty unforgettable night!

And for those of us who remember Taylor Swift with curly hair, cowboy boots and a guitar…

We're officially old enough to call that the good old days! 😂