Canada is taking over the radio stations in Grand Theft Auto VI!

The long-awaited video game arrived Thursday, and some of our biggest Canadian artists are featured on the soundtrack!

The Weeknd has a brand-new song called My Only Vice, created with French electronic duo Justice, who also worked on the game's score.

And he's not alone!

Drake, Justin Bieber, and Tate McRae all have music featured in the game.

Drake has several songs included, like Nonstop, NOKIA and Hold On, We're Going Home.

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You'll also hear Canadian artists Majid Jordan, Bob Moses, BADBADNOTGOOD and Caribou.

The official game score is scheduled for release on December 11th.

And here's what I love about this…

GTA VI has fictional radio stations, but apparently better Canadian music representation than some REAL radio stations! 😂

And let's be honest, if my teenage boys are going to spend six hours playing video games, at least they're getting a decent Canadian music education!

Although I'm not sure listening to Drake while stealing cars is the Canadian Heritage moment we were hoping for!