Mariah Carey is adding another title to her collection: Barbie! The pop superstar is getting her very own collectible doll, and it's arriving just in time for the holiday season.

The new Mariah Carey Barbie went on sale yesterday, with a price tag of around $80. It's designed with a festive look that feels right at home during Christmas, featuring a red velvet outfit inspired by Santa Claus.

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A Barbie Inspired by the Queen of Christmas

It's a pretty fitting tribute to Carey, whose holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has become a seasonal tradition for millions of fans.

The doll is being released as a collectible, making it an interesting addition for both Mariah Carey fans and longtime Barbie collectors.

If you're hoping to get your hands on one, it's available through Amazon, Walmart and Mattel.

How Much Does the Mariah Carey Barbie Cost?

The collectible doll sells for around $80, giving fans a chance to bring home their own miniature version of the singer.

Between the festive outfit and the connection to one of Christmas music's biggest names, this Barbie could make a pretty memorable holiday gift.