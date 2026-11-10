Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Coming… And Apparently, So Is a Massive Wave of Sick Days! 🎮🚗

If you've got a husband, boyfriend or teenage son who's suddenly feeling a little under the weather next Thursday, November 19th, you might want to check what video game he's playing!

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated video games in history, with fans waiting more than 13 years for the next major instalment.

The new game takes players back to Vice City, with two main characters and plenty of the car thefts, police chases and absolute chaos the franchise is famous for.

And get this…

One prediction suggests 1.5 MILLION Americans could call in sick to play the game, potentially costing employers a BILLION dollars in lost productivity!

Another estimate suggests the game could sell 37 million copies in its first week!

Some gamers have reportedly been saving vacation days just to stay home and play.

Imagine calling your boss and saying, "Sorry, I can't come in today. I've got a really bad case of Grand Theft Auto!"

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And if you're a parent of teenage boys, you already know what's coming…

"Mom, I'll clean my room in a minute!"

That minute is now scheduled for sometime in 2027.

Rockstar confirms the game is scheduled for November 19th on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games+1The sick-day and sales figures are predictions, not confirmed outcomes.